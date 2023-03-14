Is Audioeye (AEYE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AudioEye (AEYE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AudioEye is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AEYE has gained about 50.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 9.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AudioEye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Orange (ORAN). The stock is up 16.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Orange's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Orange belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +10.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AudioEye and Orange as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

