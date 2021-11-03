Is AudioCodes Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that AudioCodes' (NASDAQ:AUDC) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study AudioCodes' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AudioCodes is:

17% = US$35m ÷ US$204m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of AudioCodes' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, AudioCodes seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to AudioCodes' exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared AudioCodes' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.1% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:AUDC Past Earnings Growth November 3rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about AudioCodes''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is AudioCodes Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (implying that it keeps only 36% of profits) for AudioCodes suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, AudioCodes is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with AudioCodes' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

