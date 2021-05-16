Is Audacy's (NYSE:AUD) 284% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 28% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. During that period, the share price soared a full 284%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Audacy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Audacy saw its revenue shrink by 32%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 284% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AUD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Audacy will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Audacy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 284% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Audacy that you should be aware of.

