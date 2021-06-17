Is AU Optronics (AUOTY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AU Optronics (AUOTY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AU Optronics is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUOTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUOTY's full-year earnings has moved 63.60% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AUOTY has returned 52.53% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.28%. This shows that AU Optronics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AUOTY belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.35% so far this year, so AUOTY is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AUOTY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

