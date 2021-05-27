Is AU Optronics (AUOTY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of AU Optronics (AUOTY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AU Optronics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUOTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUOTY's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AUOTY has returned about 64.24% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.43% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AU Optronics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AUOTY is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.62% so far this year, so AUOTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AUOTY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.