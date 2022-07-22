Is AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AtriCure's Net Debt?

As you can see below, AtriCure had US$59.8m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$111.4m in cash, so it actually has US$51.5m net cash.

NasdaqGM:ATRC Debt to Equity History July 22nd 2022

How Healthy Is AtriCure's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AtriCure had liabilities of US$47.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$74.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$111.4m and US$40.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$30.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to AtriCure's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.21b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, AtriCure boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AtriCure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, AtriCure reported revenue of US$290m, which is a gain of 36%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is AtriCure?

Although AtriCure had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$52m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. We think its revenue growth of 36% is a good sign. There's no doubt fast top line growth can cure all manner of ills, for a stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AtriCure that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

