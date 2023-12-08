Is Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Atossa Genetics Inc. is one of 1088 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atossa Genetics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATOS' full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ATOS has returned 39.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.8%. As we can see, Atossa Genetics Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH). The stock has returned 103.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 16.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atossa Genetics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 93 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.1% so far this year, so ATOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +31.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Atossa Genetics Inc. and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

