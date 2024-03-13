Is Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is one of 226 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ATMU has returned about 8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Atmus Filtration Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE). The stock has returned 19.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cadre Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Pollution Control industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so ATMU is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Atmus Filtration Technologies and Cadre Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

