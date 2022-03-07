Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atmos Energy (ATO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atmos Energy is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATO has returned about 10.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have lost an average of 0.9%. This means that Atmos Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

NiSource (NI) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.4%.

Over the past three months, NiSource's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atmos Energy belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.8% so far this year, meaning that ATO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, NiSource falls under the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this industry has 62 stocks and is ranked #205. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.3%.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Atmos Energy and NiSource. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.