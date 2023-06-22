Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atmos Energy (ATO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Atmos Energy is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ATO has gained about 4.9% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that Atmos Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NiSource (NI). The stock has returned 0.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, NiSource's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atmos Energy belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.3% this year, meaning that ATO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, NiSource belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved -4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atmos Energy and NiSource as they could maintain their solid performance.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

NiSource, Inc (NI)

