Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atmos Energy (ATO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atmos Energy is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATO has returned 7.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Atmos Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DTE Energy (DTE). The stock is up 1.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for DTE Energy's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Atmos Energy is a member of the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.8% this year, meaning that ATO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DTE Energy belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 61-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -4.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Atmos Energy and DTE Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

