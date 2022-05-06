Is Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 105 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATCX's full-year earnings has moved 29.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ATCX has moved about 46.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -20.3%. This means that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Boise Cascade (BCC). The stock has returned 14.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Boise Cascade's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, so ATCX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Boise Cascade falls under the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.9%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. and Boise Cascade. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.