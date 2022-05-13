Is Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX). ATCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.53. Over the past 52 weeks, ATCX's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.43 and as low as -13.15, with a median of 17.78.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ATCX has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.82.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Atlas Technical Consultants is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ATCX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

