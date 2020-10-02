Is Atlas (ATCO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Atlas (ATCO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ATCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.08, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ATCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.28 and as low as 6.37, with a median of 8.50.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ATCO has a P/S ratio of 1.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Atlas's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ATCO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

