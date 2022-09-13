Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Air Worldwide is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AAWW has moved about 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 10.4% on average. This shows that Atlas Air Worldwide is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Canadian National (CNI). The stock is up 0.9% year-to-date.

For Canadian National, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.1% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Canadian National, however, belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved -4.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Atlas Air Worldwide and Canadian National as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





