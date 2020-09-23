Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 37.81% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AAWW has returned 119.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 1.56% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AAWW is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 56.33% this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAWW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

