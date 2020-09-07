Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 37.81% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AAWW has returned about 102.10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 1.51%. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.10% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track AAWW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.