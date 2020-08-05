Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 27.31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AAWW has returned 102.10% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5.19% on average. As we can see, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.23% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better in this area.

AAWW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

