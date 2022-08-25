Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 143 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AAWW has gained about 6.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 9.1%. This shows that Atlas Air Worldwide is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Air Transport Services (ATSG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.4%.

The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services' current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Air Transport Services is also part of the same industry.

Atlas Air Worldwide and Air Transport Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation. >>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.