Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 40.78% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AAWW has moved about 125.32% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 1.95%. This shows that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AAWW is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 68.41% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track AAWW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

