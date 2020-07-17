Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 27.31% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AAWW has moved about 78.60% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -7.85%. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.08% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAWW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.