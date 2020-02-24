Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is one of 147 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 3.93% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AAWW has gained about 15.20% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 0.80% on average. This shows that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.28% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track AAWW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

