Is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Atlas Air Worldwide is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AAWW has returned about 68.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 9.3%. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 107.5%.

For Genco Shipping & Trading, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.3% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Genco Shipping & Trading falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #106. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +57.7%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Atlas Air Worldwide and Genco Shipping & Trading. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

