Is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Atlas Air Worldwide is one of 139 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AAWW has gained about 59% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10% on average. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The stock is up 114.5% year-to-date.

For Genco Shipping & Trading, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.2% this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Genco Shipping & Trading, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +58.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Atlas Air Worldwide and Genco Shipping & Trading. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.