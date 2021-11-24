Is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Atlas Air Worldwide is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AAWW has returned about 74% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 11.4% on average. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 91.7%.

For Genco Shipping & Trading, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.5% this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +56.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Atlas Air Worldwide and Genco Shipping & Trading. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

