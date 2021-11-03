Is Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had US$6.67b of debt, an increase on US$6.20b, over one year. However, it does have US$883.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$5.78b.

How Strong Is Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:AY Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had liabilities of US$901.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.45b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$883.2m and US$282.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.19b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$4.44b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.2 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, one redeeming factor is that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure grew its EBIT at 11% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

On the face of it, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

