Is Atkore (ATKR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atkore Inc. (ATKR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Atkore Inc. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atkore Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATKR's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ATKR has moved about 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atkore Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Barnes Group (B), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.2%.

Over the past three months, Barnes Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atkore Inc. belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, so ATKR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Barnes Group belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +5.3% year to date.

Atkore Inc. and Barnes Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

