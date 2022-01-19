Is ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1160 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATIP's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ATIP has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -14.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Baxter International (BAX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0%.

For Baxter International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 47.8% this year, meaning that ATIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Baxter International, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 91-stock industry is ranked #194. The industry has moved -8.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Baxter International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.