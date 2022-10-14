Is ATI Inc. (ATI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allegheny Technologies (ATI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allegheny Technologies is one of 244 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allegheny Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 37.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ATI has moved about 74.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -13.9%. This shows that Allegheny Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 62.7%.

The consensus estimate for Cal-Maine Foods' current year EPS has increased 542.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Allegheny Technologies belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.7% so far this year, so ATI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cal-Maine Foods belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved -11.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allegheny Technologies and Cal-Maine Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.