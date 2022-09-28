Is ATI Inc. (ATI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allegheny Technologies is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allegheny Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 34.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ATI has gained about 77.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -18.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Allegheny Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 63.6%.

The consensus estimate for Cal-Maine Foods' current year EPS has increased 363.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allegheny Technologies belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.4% so far this year, so ATI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cal-Maine Foods belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #66. The industry has moved -17.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allegheny Technologies and Cal-Maine Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.





