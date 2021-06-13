Is Athene Holding's (NYSE:ATH) 103% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 103%. It's also good to see the share price up 26% over the last quarter. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 35% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Athene Holding saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. We don't think the exact number is a good guide to the sustainable growth rate, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. So we're unsurprised to see the share price gaining ground. We're real advocates of letting inflection points like this guide our research as stock pickers.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ATH Earnings Per Share Growth June 13th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Athene Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Athene Holding's total shareholder return last year was 103%. That gain actually surpasses the 11% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Athene Holding on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Athene Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Athene Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

We will like Athene Holding better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

