Is Atento (ATTO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Atento (ATTO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ATTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.50, which compares to its industry's average of 25.36. Over the past year, ATTO's Forward P/E has been as high as 146.10 and as low as 4.88, with a median of 6.17.

ATTO is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.25. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ATTO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.42. Within the past year, ATTO's PEG has been as high as 14.61 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.74.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Atento is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ATTO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

