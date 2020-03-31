Is At Home Group (HOME) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

At Home Group (HOME) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HOME is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.02, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.17. Over the last 12 months, HOME's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.03 and as low as 2.30, with a median of 10.21.

Investors should also note that HOME holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HOME's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.98. Over the last 12 months, HOME's PEG has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.15, with a median of 0.64.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that At Home Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HOME feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.