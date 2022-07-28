Is Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Asure Software Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Asure Software had US$35.8m of debt, an increase on US$22.6m, over one year. However, it also had US$12.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$23.7m.

NasdaqCM:ASUR Debt to Equity History July 28th 2022

How Strong Is Asure Software's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Asure Software had liabilities of US$252.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$42.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$12.1m and US$6.61m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$276.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$115.4m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Asure Software would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Asure Software can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Asure Software reported revenue of US$81m, which is a gain of 21%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Asure Software's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$14m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through US$26m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Asure Software has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

