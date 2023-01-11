Is Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Asure Software Inc (ASUR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Asure Software Inc is one of 655 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR's full-year earnings has moved 146.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ASUR has returned about 8.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -33.8%. This means that Asure Software Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Clearfield (CLFD). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Clearfield's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Asure Software Inc belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.6% so far this year, so ASUR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -28.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Asure Software Inc and Clearfield as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.