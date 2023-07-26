Is Asure Software (ASUR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Asure Software Inc (ASUR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Asure Software Inc is one of 635 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASUR has gained about 46.9% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 40.7%. This means that Asure Software Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nvidia (NVDA). The stock has returned 212.6% year-to-date.

For Nvidia, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 98.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Asure Software Inc is a member of the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.8% this year, meaning that ASUR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nvidia, however, belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +126.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Asure Software Inc and Nvidia as they could maintain their solid performance.

