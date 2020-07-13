Is AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AstraZeneca (AZN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AstraZeneca is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 904 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZN's full-year earnings has moved 0.90% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AZN has returned 7.82% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.48%. This means that AstraZeneca is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AZN belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.46% so far this year, meaning that AZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AZN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

