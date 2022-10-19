Is Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Astec Industries Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Astec Industries had US$6.10m of debt, an increase on US$1.60m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$56.4m in cash, leading to a US$50.3m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Astec Industries' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Astec Industries had liabilities of US$273.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$32.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$56.4m in cash and US$167.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$82.1m.

Of course, Astec Industries has a market capitalization of US$818.8m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Astec Industries also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, Astec Industries's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 89% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Astec Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Astec Industries may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Astec Industries actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While Astec Industries does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$50.3m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of -US$97m, being 191% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Astec Industries's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Astec Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

