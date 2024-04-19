Is Assured Guaranty (AGO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Assured Guaranty (AGO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assured Guaranty is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assured Guaranty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGO's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGO has returned 1.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Assured Guaranty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

CleanSpark (CLSK) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.1%.

Over the past three months, CleanSpark's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 69.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assured Guaranty belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.8% this year, meaning that AGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CleanSpark belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 72-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved -3.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Assured Guaranty and CleanSpark. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

