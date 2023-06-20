Is Assurant (AIZ) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Assurant (AIZ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assurant is one of 870 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assurant is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ's full-year earnings has moved 18% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AIZ has returned about 5.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 4.3%. As we can see, Assurant is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.9%.

For Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assurant belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.8% so far this year, so AIZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +8.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Assurant and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.