Is Assurant (AIZ) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Assurant (AIZ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assurant is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Assurant is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AIZ has returned 16% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 12.6% on average. As we can see, Assurant is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cigna (CI). The stock is up 15.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cigna's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assurant belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.6% so far this year, so AIZ is performing better in this area. Cigna is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Assurant and Cigna. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

