Is Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Associated British Foods (ASBFY). ASBFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.99 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ASBFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.53 and as low as 10.72, with a median of 13.21.

ASBFY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.37. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ASBFY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.94. Within the past year, ASBFY's PEG has been as high as 2.12 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.78.

Another notable valuation metric for ASBFY is its P/B ratio of 1.88. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.14. Within the past 52 weeks, ASBFY's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.57.

Another great Food - Miscellaneous stock you could consider is Premier Foods (PRRFY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Premier Foods also has a P/B ratio of 1.07 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.14. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.07, as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Associated British Foods and Premier Foods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ASBFY and PRRFY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.