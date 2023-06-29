Is Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Associated British Foods PLC is one of 194 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Associated British Foods PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASBFY's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASBFY has returned 29.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -0.2%. This means that Associated British Foods PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY). The stock is up 12.5% year-to-date.

For Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Associated British Foods PLC is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that ASBFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +5.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Associated British Foods PLC and Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

