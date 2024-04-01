Is AssetMark Financial (AMK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AssetMark Financial (AMK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

AssetMark Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AssetMark Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMK's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMK has returned about 18.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 8.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AssetMark Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, American Express (AXP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.5%.

In American Express' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AssetMark Financial belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.7% so far this year, so AMK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, American Express falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 68 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.6%.

AssetMark Financial and American Express could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK)

American Express Company (AXP)

