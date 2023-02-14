Is AssetMark Financial (AMK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AssetMark Financial (AMK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AssetMark Financial is one of 870 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AssetMark Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMK's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMK has returned 19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.5% on average. This means that AssetMark Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.5%.

Over the past three months, BNP Paribas SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AssetMark Financial belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.3% so far this year, so AMK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, BNP Paribas SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #10. The industry has moved +10.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on AssetMark Financial and BNP Paribas SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

