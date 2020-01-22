Is ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS, INC (ASRT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS, INC (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ASRT and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS, INC is one of 905 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASRT has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.48%. This means that ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS, INC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ASRT belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 175 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.33% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ASRT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.