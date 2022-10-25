Is Assertio (ASRT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assertio is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1187 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ASRT has gained about 8.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 20.6%. This means that Assertio is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 77.6%.

The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 217 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 30.2% this year, meaning that ASRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 562-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved -24.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Assertio and Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.