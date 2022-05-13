Is Assertio (ASRT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Assertio (ASRT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assertio is one of 1186 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 85% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASRT has returned 20.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -15.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Assertio is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

In Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 162.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 27.9% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better in this area.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 105-stock industry is ranked #202. The industry has moved -30.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Assertio and Sensus Healthcare, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.