Is Assertio (ASRT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Assertio (ASRT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assertio is one of 1158 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ASRT has returned 19.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Assertio is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS). The stock has returned 58.6% year-to-date.

In Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 229 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.7% this year, meaning that ASRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 102-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved -14.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Assertio and Sensus Healthcare, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.