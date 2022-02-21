Is Assertio (ASRT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Assertio is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASRT has moved about 13.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 10.8% on average. This means that Assertio is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Homology Medicines (FIXX). The stock has returned 6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines' current year EPS has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.7% so far this year, meaning that ASRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Homology Medicines, however, belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #222. The industry has moved -11% so far this year.

Assertio and Homology Medicines could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.